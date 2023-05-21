Opera Multi Steel – Les Passions Tristes (Album – Wave Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Legendary, French, trio Opera Multi Steel are back on track unleashing their thirteenth full length album. The band this year celebrates its fortieth anniversary.

Content: The work moves on in the line of its predecessor “D’Une Pierre Deux Tombes” (2021). The songs are still mixing the magic of real instruments on one side and electronics on the other side. The French, sung, poetic lyrics remain dark and existential. The songs are mainly into dark, reverie but also featuring more danceable and Electronic passages.

+ + + : Opera Multi Steel don’t care about disgusting censor of social media, their front cover featuring a beautiful, symbolic, painting from early 20th century. It also stands for the band’s approach in sound; a very singular experience mixing elements of Dark-Wave and Dark-Pop music with a deep taste of sadness running throughout the lyrics. The use of real instruments -but especially the flute creating melody lines, has something bewitching and elevating. The work sounds minimal and delicate, beautiful and sad. I also have to mention some more danceable passages with explicit electronic treatments which stand for the later evolution of the band.

– – – : The way of singing remains cool and unique but I sometimes miss a little bit more passion.

Conclusion: Darkness remains a beautiful expression when it has been transposed into music with such an artistic devotion.

Best songs: “A La Messe Ou Aux Vèpres”, “Tout En Tous”, “Dites-Nous”, “Tombés A Terre”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://axelkl14.wixsite.com/operamultisteel /

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063706533760

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords