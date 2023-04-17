Opera Multi Steel back with all new physical album formats in early May: ‘Les Passions Tristes’

Out on May 5th is the all new Opera Multi Steel album “Les Passions Tristes” on physical formats. The album will be out as a limited golden vinyl (200 copies) and on CD with a few bonus tracks exclusive to the CD.

The vinyl version features 8 tracks and the 6-panel digipak contains 5 extra-tracks, not included on the vinyl. The album is the follow-up to “D’une Pierre deux Tombes” from 2021. Included as well is the track “Au grand Jamais” with Catherine Marie as lead vocalist which will bring back some memories from a previous side-project of OMS members called O Quam Tristis.

<a href="https://operamultisteel.bandcamp.com/album/w155-opera-multi-steel-les-passions-tristes">W155 – Opera Multi Steel "Les Passions Tristes" by Opera Multi Steel</a>

The artwork shows a painting by French painter Pascal Dagnan-Bouveret (1852-1929) re-presenting “Marguerite au Sabbat” – in reference to the album title and the accompanying video for “Le Soleil est parti” (see below), that uses some extracts from Murnau’s famous “Faust” movie (1926) on the popular Germanic legend.

Opera Multi Steel, often abbreviated as OMS, is a French minimal synth and coldwave band, originally founded in Bourges in 1983 by Franck Lopez, Patrick L. Robin and Catherine Marie. The band is now based in Savigny-en-Septaine. Opera Multi Steel is known for its incorporation of medieval and renaissance elements in electronic music, lyrics and album artworks.

Side-projects

Between 1994 and 1997, Patrick L. Robin sang in the electro-industrial project Afghanistan with Philippe Chasset. They released limited edition tapes and CDs. From 2000 to 2008, the Opera Multi Steel members and Carine Grieg formed “O Quam Tristis…” and released four albums. Franck Lopez, under the pseudonym Hugues Dammarie, contributed to the Dark Ambient project Bleeding Like Mine and collaborated with Eric Milhiet for a project called Thy Violent Vanities.

Franck Lopez, under the pseudonym Franz Torres-Quevedo, also played bass, guitar, and vocals in Collection d’Arnell-Andréa, participating in eight studio albums. He also sang in the French-Brazilian electro-pop band 3 Cold Men and was part of The Crimson Trinity project with Lionel Baillemont. Franck collaborated with other artists on various projects including Bastards of Love, Avaric, Tiramist, Seven Sobs of a Sorrowful Soul, and the German-Brazilian band Wintry.