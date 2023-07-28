One-man electro project Noctortoise preps for 2nd single with production work by Jacen Touchstone and Sebastian Komor
One-man project Noctortoise, based in San Mateo, California, is getting ready to release its second single titled “Exquisite High” on August 11. The project is led by musician Pelham Houchin III, who draws inspiration from artists like Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode.
For both the new single and the first one, “Devotion Is Dead,” Pelham collaborated with producers Jacen Touchstone and Sebastian Komor from Xenomorph Productions.
Noctortoise was founded in 2015 and released its debut single “Devotion Is Dead” in March of this year. You can listen to the debut single and watch the video teaser for the upcoming single “Exquisite High” below.
This is the debut single released in March 2023.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.