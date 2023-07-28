One-man electro project Noctortoise preps for 2nd single with production work by Jacen Touchstone and Sebastian Komor

One-man project Noctortoise, based in San Mateo, California, is getting ready to release its second single titled “Exquisite High” on August 11. The project is led by musician Pelham Houchin III, who draws inspiration from artists like Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode.

For both the new single and the first one, “Devotion Is Dead,” Pelham collaborated with producers Jacen Touchstone and Sebastian Komor from Xenomorph Productions.

Noctortoise was founded in 2015 and released its debut single “Devotion Is Dead” in March of this year. You can listen to the debut single and watch the video teaser for the upcoming single “Exquisite High” below.

This is the debut single released in March 2023.