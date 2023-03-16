Onasander & Ashtoreth – Devotio (Album – Winter-Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Maurizio Landini (Onasander) and Peter Verwimp “Ashtoreth) joined hands to unleash this collaborative work inspired by an old Roman rite about sacrifice. The Italian- and Belgian artists both are familiar working together with other projects.

Content: The work is clearly into Dark-Ambient atmospheres empowered by ritual influences. A dark, desolate sound universe has been mixed with heavy, overpowering, blasts while field recordings are constantly emerging at the surface. You’ll also notice passages with droning percussion sounds and a kind of throat singing.

+ + + : The main strength of the work emerges from the icy sound treatments creating an obscure, frightening sensation. The opening piece is directly a highlight but I also have to mention the absolute climax of the work entitled “Inferis”. The deep, vibrating, sound treatments running through this cut and mixed with a throat singer effect are simply dark magic. There’s a perfect sonic match between both artists which have realized a succession of expressive cuts.

– – – : I only noticed one single piece that couldn’t convince me (cf. “Evocation”) for being unaccomplished -or should I say without a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: An album inspired by ancestral rites resulting in brilliant compositions of fear.

Best songs: “Inferis”, “Votum”, “Pharmakos”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/onasander / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063497169807

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1