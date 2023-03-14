Olivier Abbeloos & Analog Devices – Acid-A-Gogo (EP – Tripalium Records)

March 14, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Acid, Techno.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Acid-A-Gogo” is the meeting between two legendary artists from the Belgian Acid scene. They joined hands to produce four tracks.

Content: “Acid-A-Gogo” sounds much more than simply Acid music; it’s a mix of Acid as main ingredient together with other elements like EBM and Trance.

+ + + : I like the diversity of the work; kind of ‘free Acid style’. There’s a great EBM touch on top of “Baghwa” while “The Cosmic Revolution” has a menacing atmosphere.

– – – : Both last cuts are less inspired and a bit too soft to my taste.

Conclusion: An interesting collaboration between great names although I expected a bit more out of it. 

Best songs: “Baghwa”, “The Cosmic Revolution”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/olivier.abbeloos

Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp


