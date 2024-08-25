Oliver Decrow – I’m Too Young To Die (Album – Digital/CD/Vinyl – Cold Transmission Music)
This is the official debut album from German artist Oliver Decrow, featuring 13 tracks that immediately immerse listeners in a vintage Minimal-Electro sound. The songs may appear simple at first, but their strength lies in the powerful and precise sound design. Retro synths dominate the compositions, evoking a nostalgic 80s vibe that permeates the entire album. The vocals, though intentionally sterile, perfectly capture the era’s distinct style. Overall, this debut is a promising and compelling listen that I highly recommend. (Rate:8).
Listen to “I’m Too Young To Die”:
https://oliver-decrow.bandcamp.com/track/im-too-young-to-die
