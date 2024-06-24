Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Italian post-punk act Obsexed releases its debut abum, “The Wedding“, in two different version, on Oráculo Records and Industrial Complexx. Industrial Complexx releases “The Wedding” in its entirety, and on CD format while Oráculo Records is opted to release on vinyl a series of tracks taken from “The Wedding” and add two extra tracks, “Too Much Spring Into This Cold Night” and “Five Days”, originally released digitally on the single of the same name in 2022, Obsexed’s only work to date.

“Within the pessimism caused by the harsh stage of confinement, there were people who knew how to take advantage of isolation to reinvest themselves and expand artistically,” says Marco Scarabel who took advantage of this grim experience to record sound material for the first time. Angelo Casarrubia joined as the second member of the band. Both have played together in other bands, first with Buzz Aldrin and then Bromance.

The albums will be out on September 20th, 2024.

<a href="https://industrialcomplexx.bandcamp.com/album/the-wedding">The Wedding by Obsexed</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

