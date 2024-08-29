Obli-X-vion – Echoes In The Deaf Ears Of The Remorseless (Album Digital/Cassette – Obli-X-vion)
This is the latest album from the American project Obli-X-vion. The production has something rudimentary and reminds me of 90s demos. The influences sound Dark-Electro like with a tormented atmosphere that covers everything and is enhanced by ghostly vocals. Far from a masterpiece, but a project with certain potential. (Rate:6½).
Listen to “Strife”:
https://oblivionnnn.bandcamp.com/track/strife-2
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.