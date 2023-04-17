Oakland post-punk band Low Praise launches 2nd single: ‘Time Is Calling’

Out now is the 2nd single from Oakland post-punk band Low Praise, “Time Is Calling”. The band previously issued a pair of EPs, “Expectation(s)” and “Tanning beds” recorded by Andrew Oswald (Marbled Eye).

Songwriter Chris explains the track as follows: “This song is about accepting impermanence. Like a lot of folks the past few years (especially), I was riding a wave of anxiety, depression, and uncertainty of what the future was going to be like. At the time I was nearing 40, unemployed due to Covid related layoffs, filled with existential dread, and pondering what I’ve done with my life and what to do with the rest of it. I’d often wake up in the middle of the night with all of these thoughts and try to find a way to calm myself down in order to get a couple of hours of sleep. I already had the phrase “time is calling” in my head, along with the main guitar riff and vocal melody. So, I would just run through lyric ideas based around that until I’d eventually fall asleep. When we all got together to go over the song idea, we ended up fleshing out the basic structure in one night pretty much. It’s just one of those songs that felt strong and we didn’t want to overthink too much.”

Low Praise’s debut LP “Dressing” was recorded during two sessions divided by a year of Covid restrictions. The band members came together afterward to recreate their digital works into a stripped-down, three-piece live format. Jay Pellicci (Deerhoof, The Dodos) engineered “Dressing,” while Jason Cupp (Maps & Atlases, American Football) mixed the album.