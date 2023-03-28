Oakland post-punk band Low Praise announces debut LP ‘Dressing’, shares new single ‘Forget That It’s Summer’

The Oakland-based post-punk group Low Praise recently revealed their debut LP, “Dressing,” scheduled for release on May 19, 2023. Prior to the album launch, the band has shared their latest single, “Forget That It’s Summer.” Drawing musical inspiration from late 70s post-punk acts like The Fall and Wire, Low Praise had previously released two EPs, “Expectations” and “Tanning Beds,” both recorded by Andrew Oswald (Marbled Eye).

Warren, the founding member of Low Praise, describes the process of creating their new single “Forget That It’s Summer.” The song was written during the height of the Covid pandemic when the band members experienced fear, anxiety, and loneliness. Initially, they composed the song by exchanging loops and experimenting with different layers while being physically apart. Later, they reworked the song into a more stripped-down live band version when they could finally reunite. The song’s theme reflects the forced reflection and appreciation of simple things in life during the pandemic, accompanied by a dance groove.

Low Praise’s debut LP “Dressing” was recorded during two sessions divided by a year of Covid restrictions. The band members came together afterward to recreate their digital works into a stripped-down, three-piece live format. Jay Pellicci (Deerhoof, The Dodos) engineered “Dressing,” while Jason Cupp (Maps & Atlases, American Football) mixed the album.

Here’s the band’s newest video.