NYC-based postpunk duo A Cloud of Ravens release ‘Lost Hymns’ LP and launch tour with Then Comes Silence
NYC-based postpunk duo A Cloud of Ravens have released their new “Lost Hymns” album today, April 28, just days after kicking off their European tour with Swedish label-mates Then Comes Silence. Mastered by Actors’ Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound studio, this collection of 11 tracks is released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe. The album was produced and mixed by Matthew McIntosh and Beth Narducci, and mastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound.
Following the April-May tour dates in Europe, A Cloud of Ravens will tour North American dates with Clan of Xymox and Curse Mackey in May-June.
Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo emerged on the burgeoning dark music scene with a series of self-released offerings that garnered attention that led to their 2021 album “Another Kind of Midnight”.
Below is the full album.
Tour dates
- Apr 29 Madrid, Spain – DarkMad *
- Apr 30 Madrid, Spain – DarkMad *
- May 05 Hannover, Germany – Subkultur *
- May 06 Liège, Belgium – Le Garage Creative Music *
- May 07 Liège, Belgium – Le Garage Creative Music *
- May 09 Hamburg, Germany – Headcrash *
- May 10 Hamburg, Germany – Bastard Club *
- May 11 Berlin, Germany – Wild at Heart *
- May 12 Antwerpen, Belgium – Fetish Café *
- May 13 Köln, Germany – Artheater *
- May 31 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger **
- June 01 Houston, TX – Numbers Night Club **
- June 02 Austin, TX – Elysium Austin **
- June 03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater **
- June 05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad **
- June 06 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater **
- June 07 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall **
- June 09 Seattle, WA – El Corazon **
- June 10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre **
- June 11 Portland, OR – Star Theater **
- June 13 San Francisco, CA – August Hall **
- June 14 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer **
- June 15 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick **
- June 16 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater DTLA **
- July 21 Meschede, Germany – Live Am See *
* tour dates with Then Comes Silence
** tour dates with Clan of Xymox & Curse Mackey
Previous videos
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.