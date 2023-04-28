NYC-based postpunk duo A Cloud of Ravens release ‘Lost Hymns’ LP and launch tour with Then Comes Silence

NYC-based postpunk duo A Cloud of Ravens have released their new “Lost Hymns” album today, April 28, just days after kicking off their European tour with Swedish label-mates Then Comes Silence. Mastered by Actors’ Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound studio, this collection of 11 tracks is released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe. The album was produced and mixed by Matthew McIntosh and Beth Narducci, and mastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound.

Following the April-May tour dates in Europe, A Cloud of Ravens will tour North American dates with Clan of Xymox and Curse Mackey in May-June.

Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo emerged on the burgeoning dark music scene with a series of self-released offerings that garnered attention that led to their 2021 album “Another Kind of Midnight”.

Below is the full album.

Tour dates

Apr 29 Madrid, Spain – DarkMad *

Apr 30 Madrid, Spain – DarkMad *

May 05 Hannover, Germany – Subkultur *

May 06 Liège, Belgium – Le Garage Creative Music *

May 07 Liège, Belgium – Le Garage Creative Music *

May 09 Hamburg, Germany – Headcrash *

May 10 Hamburg, Germany – Bastard Club *

May 11 Berlin, Germany – Wild at Heart *

May 12 Antwerpen, Belgium – Fetish Café *

May 13 Köln, Germany – Artheater *

May 31 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger **

June 01 Houston, TX – Numbers Night Club **

June 02 Austin, TX – Elysium Austin **

June 03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater **

June 05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad **

June 06 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater **

June 07 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall **

June 09 Seattle, WA – El Corazon **

June 10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre **

June 11 Portland, OR – Star Theater **

June 13 San Francisco, CA – August Hall **

June 14 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer **

June 15 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick **

June 16 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater DTLA **

July 21 Meschede, Germany – Live Am See *

* tour dates with Then Comes Silence

** tour dates with Clan of Xymox & Curse Mackey

Previous videos