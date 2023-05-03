Not My God’s latest album, a collaboration between Tim Skold and Nero Bellum, to be released on May 12th

“Obverses” is the brand new 3rd album by Not My God, the collaboration project of Tim Skold (SKOLD, ex-Marilyn Manson, Shotgun Messiah) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon 9). The album is again blending influences from both artist’s main acts and will be released on May 12th.

The 12 track album will be available on CD and as a limited black vinyl (300 copies worldwide). The vinyl edition will be arriving sometime in June with the same tracks as on the CD.

Related news'Click Interview' with Not My God: There Are Many Challenges And Difficulties On The High Road Of True Art'

Not My God was formed in 2020 and so far released 3 albums, “Not My God” (Cleopatra, 2020) and “Simulacra” (Metropolis, 2021) and now “Obverses” (Metropolis, 2023).

