Not My God goes on farewell tour

Not My God, Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, Motionless In White, FLA, Skold) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine), calls it quits and departs on a farewell tour in the US. It’s also the first and final tour for this project and the only opportunity to witness the band in a live setting.

In addition to the performance the project will be providing fans the chance to joing them on stage as part of a mid-set “dying ceremony” segment of the performance. This will be coupled with a post show backstage photo opportunity along with a meet and greet where exclusive extremely limited quantity merchandise will be available, the so-called ‘RIP VIP’.

Joining Not My God on this final journey will be special guests Snakes of Russia, Death Loves Veronica and Clockwork Echo.

The band released “Obverses” through Metropolis Records in the Spring of 2023 on LP, CD and via all digital and streaming platforms. The album followed up on 2021’s “Simulacra” and marked the third album from the duo in as many years, with Sköld and Bellum releasing music in their own respective bands, SKOLD and Psyclon Nine, in the interim.