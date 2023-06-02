Norwegian cinematic ambient / post-punk act Lights A.M offers 3-track single ‘Afraid To Let Go’ including live track

The Norwegian cinematic ambient / post-punk project Lights A.M (aka Erlend Eilertsen of Essence Of Mind) presents an all new quite dark and eerie ambient 3-track single, “Afraid To Let Go”. The release is available now via Spotify and Bandcamp.

The title track is an organic sounding song which also is added in a live bonus version. The 2nd track “Not Ready For This” comes with layers of synths and some tribal almost ritualistic percussions.

This is how Erlend himself perceives it: “Both these tracks have some of the same emotions, though in different ways. “In Not Ready For This” I see fog, a challenge, and fear of going through it, while in “Afraid To Let Go” the challenge is to let go of something which doesn’t serve you, but still being afraid of what will happen after you let go. So it is basically fear, sadness and melancholia blended together, quite dark yes…”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/afraid-to-let-go-ep">Afraid To Let Go EP by LIGHTS A.M</a>

The new EP acts as a new teaser for the project’s upcoming new album “Stories Without Words Vol. 2” which is on pre-order now via Bandcamp and on CD via the Alfa Matrix website. Add to this you can also get the new album in a package with all 3 Lights A.M releases plus the new Alfa Matrix compilation “A strange play vol.2 – an alfa matrix tribute to The Cure” 2CD. But attention, this special package is only available during the pre-sale period.

You can watch the video for “Afraid To Let Go (live)” on Bandcamp.

You can download the EP now from Bandcamp or stream it on all other platforms such as Spotify.