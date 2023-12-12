Normans present their new single and video, ‘Anti Crusoe’, ahead of debut album

bernard December 12, 2023 0
Normans Present New Single, 'anti Crusoe', Ahead of Debut Lp

Normans present their new single and video, 'Anti Crusoe', ahead of debut album

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Los Angeles-based industrial-laced noise punk band Normans presents its new single, “Anti Crusoe”, exclusively on Side-Line today. Normans is made up of members of FEELS, Prissy Whip, and Blonde Summer. Their self-titled 10-track debut will be out on Solid Brass Records in January 2024.

For now you can already check the video for the single “Anti Crusoe”.

You can download the single (and the album) right now from Bandcamp. Solid Brass Records is also taking pre-orders directly from their website.

About Normans

Normans was formed in 2021, in the lingering haze of the global pandemic and several miles off the coast of Los Angeles in a broken down boat. On that boat were Southern California natives Matthew Reid (Blonde Summer) and Michael Perry Rudes (FEELS).

Earlier during the pandemic the duo had built a home studio with initial plans to make a conceptual exotica record. Before long their songwriting took quite a turn. Between 2021 and 2022 they wrote and recorded a lot of material. In early 2023, with the addition of Kyle Souza (Prissy Whip) on guitar, the band reworked and re-recorded material to accommodate Kyle’s distinct guitar sound.

Lyrically bassist and vocalist Matthew Reid explores issues of violence, drug use, and the terrified animal caged within us all.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Funker Vogt Returns with a Brand New Ep: 'death Seed'

Funker Vogt returns with a brand new EP: ‘Death Seed’

bernard December 11, 2023 0
Even More Lands Brand New Synthpop Album, 'after All

Even More lands all new synthpop album on CD and vinyl, ‘After All – Out now

bernard December 11, 2023 0
Dark Side Cowboys Release New Goth Rock Single, 'light'

Dark Side Cowboys announce new goth rock single, ‘Light’

bernard December 11, 2023 0

You may have missed

Normans Present New Single, 'anti Crusoe', Ahead of Debut Lp

Normans present their new single and video, ‘Anti Crusoe’, ahead of debut album

bernard December 12, 2023 0
Funker Vogt Returns with a Brand New Ep: 'death Seed'

Funker Vogt returns with a brand new EP: ‘Death Seed’

bernard December 11, 2023 0
Even More Lands Brand New Synthpop Album, 'after All

Even More lands all new synthpop album on CD and vinyl, ‘After All – Out now

bernard December 11, 2023 0
Dark Side Cowboys Release New Goth Rock Single, 'light'

Dark Side Cowboys announce new goth rock single, ‘Light’

bernard December 11, 2023 0
Peter Kernel Release Their New Album 'drum to Death' Today

Peter Kernel release their new album ‘Drum to Death’ today

bernard December 8, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights