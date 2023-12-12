Normans Present New Single, 'anti Crusoe', Ahead of Debut Lp

Normans present their new single and video, ‘Anti Crusoe’, ahead of debut album
The Los Angeles-based industrial-laced noise punk band Normans presents its new single, “Anti Crusoe”, exclusively on Side-Line today. Normans is made up of members of FEELS, Prissy Whip, and Blonde Summer. Their self-titled 10-track debut will be out on Solid Brass Records in January 2024.
For now you can already check the video for the single “Anti Crusoe”.
You can download the single (and the album) right now from Bandcamp. Solid Brass Records is also taking pre-orders directly from their website.
About Normans
Normans was formed in 2021, in the lingering haze of the global pandemic and several miles off the coast of Los Angeles in a broken down boat. On that boat were Southern California natives Matthew Reid (Blonde Summer) and Michael Perry Rudes (FEELS).
Earlier during the pandemic the duo had built a home studio with initial plans to make a conceptual exotica record. Before long their songwriting took quite a turn. Between 2021 and 2022 they wrote and recorded a lot of material. In early 2023, with the addition of Kyle Souza (Prissy Whip) on guitar, the band reworked and re-recorded material to accommodate Kyle’s distinct guitar sound.
Lyrically bassist and vocalist Matthew Reid explores issues of violence, drug use, and the terrified animal caged within us all.
