nolongerhuman – Marionette (Album – COP International)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Clint Robertson has reactivated nolongerhuman unleashing the first new album since “Withdrawal” (2014). This is the fourth full length of this American project which is meant as a conceptual release dealing and directly inspired by different aspects of the human mind. The work has been mixed and mastered by Jan L. (Noisuf-X, X-Fusion, Stoppenberg).
Content: “Marionette” is a pure Dark-Electro production that holds on to the basis of previous nolongerhuman releases. It sounds harsh, merciless and danceable but still revealing melodic string parts and well-crafted songs. On top you’ll notice the harsh and possessed vocals. I noticed a few ‘softer’ parts at the end of the work.
+ + + : nolongerhuman doesn’t bring anything new although this project remains a warrant for elaborated and punching Dark-Electro. I especially like the way power has been connected with good-old melodic strings. The first part of “Marionette” especially reveals great songs. “Harden Your Heart” is my absolute favorite one; it’s one of the coldest cuts from the album.
– – – : Quite curiously the title song -which also is the softest cut of the album, is the single piece that couldn’t convince me.
Conclusion: nolongerhuman strikes back with a totally accomplished and banging piece of Dark-Electronics. I belief this work will be for sure one of the best productions from 2023 in its genre.
Best songs: “Harden Your Heart”, “Insects Not Gods”, “Shattered”, “How This Felt”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.nolongerhuman.net / www.facebook.com/nolongerhuman.official
Label: www.facebook.com/copint
