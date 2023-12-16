Noemi Aurora Interview: Personal Growth and Self-discovery

Lots of you have probably heard Noemi Aurora and her very attractive and unique voice within Helalyn Flowers, as well as through her numerous guest vocal appearances over the years. A first solo album is planned for early next year via the Belgian label Spleen+, and a first teaser came a few weeks ago in the form of an EP, “Blood As Lipstick”, which is available on Bandcamp.

We wanted to know a bit more about what the lady had to offer…

<a href="https://noemiaurora.bandcamp.com/album/blood-as-lipstick">Blood As Lipstick by Noemi Aurora</a>

SL. Your latest single, “Blood As Lipstick,” is described as a rebellious hymn to inner strength and resilience. Can you delve into the inspiration behind the song and how it ties into the broader themes of empowerment and courage?

‘Blood as Lipstick’ can be interpreted as a symbolic representation of personal transformation and empowerment through the alchemical process of transmuting pain and adversity into beauty and strength.

Overall, ‘Blood as Lipstick’ portrays the story of a woman who transforms the pain and wounds of her life into something beautiful and empowering. It emphasizes the alchemical process of transmutation, where the individual uses their experiences to cultivate strength, resistance, and inner beauty.

My lyrics encourages embracing challenges and using them as catalysts for personal growth and transformation.

I dedicate this anthem of mine to all the women warriors who fight against discrimination and submission. But not only that, they are also dedicated to all human beings of any sex and origin, since anyone who knows pain and suffering deserves to find the strength to react to adversity and injustices.

‘Blood as Lipstick’ ties into broader themes of empowerment and courage by encouraging listeners to embrace their authenticity, find their voice, and overcome obstacles with unwavering determination.

SL. The press release mentions a range of musical influences from Kate Bush to Dead Can Dance and Zola Jesus. How do these influences shape the sonic landscape of “Blood As Lipstick,” and how do you incorporate them into your unique and captivating sound?

The musical influences mentioned in the press release, such as Kate Bush, Dead Can Dance, and Zola Jesus, play a significant role in shaping the sonic landscape of ‘Blood As Lipstick’.

These artists have distinct styles and sounds that have inspired and influenced my music. These artists are just a tiny selection from the multitude that I have been listening to for years and years until today. I could add many others such as Siouxsie, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Dalbello, Roxy Music, Joy Division, Visage, Madonna, Doris Norton, Franco Battiato and an infinite multitude of high listens from various decades that have worked in my subconscious until emerging in a distilled from my compositions. The artists selected in the press release represent different generations because I enjoy giving space to both the more historical artists who have always been part of my musical background, as well as the younger ones who I have discovered and who have a common fanbase with me, and who have a message to offer and a unique sound. I always like to stay curious and open to discovering new sounds that can suggest an interesting vibe and enrich my cultural baggage.

Going into detail, for example talking about Kate Bush, I draw inspiration in terms of her experimental approach to songwriting and her ability to create atmospheric and ethereal soundscapes. This influence can be heard in the dreamy and otherworldly elements present in ‘Blood As Lipstick.’

For me she is a brilliant artist, when as a child I discovered her on video and listened to her voice hitting very high notes with such a unique timbre, I was truly impressed. She also combines music with theatricality, dance and visual arts which are also basic elements of my artistic journey.

Dead Can Fance’s influence can be seen in the incorporation of world music elements and the use of unconventional instruments.

In Blood As Lipstick, as well as other songs from my next album, I played the wooden recorder which was my first instrument that I studied since my childhood. I approached the study of this instrument in an obsolete way because I used to duet with my brother by playing the guitar scores of Joe Satriani and Steve Vai. A truly original and bizarre result I must say! As for the rhythmic part, I overdubbed ethnic artisan rattles and microphones environmental

Their fusion of different cultural sounds has inspired me to explore and incorporate diverse musical elements into my own work, adding depth and richness to the overall sound of ‘Blood As Lipstick’.

Zola Jesus, I discovered her thanks to the fanbase we share and which allowed me to get to know her music, leaving me pleasantly impressed.

I found some common traits in her regarding the intention and the way of managing her vocal delivery and expression.

I strive to create a sonic landscape that is both familiar and innovative, by blending elements from my background with my own musical ideas and experiences, I aim to create a captivating and distinctive sound in ‘Blood As Lipstick.’

SL. Can you provide some insights into the concept and themes that will be explored in coming album, and how it might differ from your previous works with Helalyn Flowers?

As a solo artist, my upcoming album ‘Kintsugi’ will explore themes of personal growth, self-discovery, and introspection.

Kintsugi is a beautiful Japanese tradition that involves repairing broken objects with gold dust, highlighting the intricate joints. This ancient technique allows us to elevate and value things that would otherwise be discarded due to being shattered. Metaphorically, Kintsugi can be applied to our lives, transforming soul wounds into powerful energies that make us wiser and aware of our goals. Instead of seeing wounds as weaknesses or missing pieces, they become our strengths. Just as broken objects can be enhanced with gold dust, we can transform our wounds into the gold of awareness.

In contrast, my previous works with Helalyn Flowers often focused on different themes such as dystopian worlds or even the exploration of darker emotions. While there were elements of introspection and personal reflection in our music, the overall tone and approach were different.

With my solo album, I have the opportunity to delve deeper into my own personal experiences and emotions, allowing for a more intimate and introspective exploration. The music will have a more stripped-down feel, with a focus on storytelling and emotional connection.

While Helalyn Flowers is known for its fusion of industrial, electronic, and rock elements, my solo album will incorporate elements of dream pop, ambient, and alternative genres to create a sonic landscape that is both haunting and captivating.

Overall, my solo album will offer a different perspective and musical experience compared to my previous works with Helalyn Flowers. It will be a deeply personal and introspective journey, exploring themes of self-discovery and vulnerability in a more electronic, experimental and atmospheric musical setting.

SL. The press release describes “Blood As Lipstick” as a symbolic ode to female empowerment and the lunar side of intuition. Can you elaborate on the symbolism and themes explored in the song, especially in relation to the transformative moments when blood turns defiantly into lipstick?

‘Blood As Lipstick’ is a song that explores the themes of female empowerment and the transformative power of embracing one’s pain and turning it into something beautiful. The symbolism of blood turning into lipstick represents the strength of women, as well as their ability to transform their experiences of pain and adversity into sources of power and beauty.

In the song, the act of turning blood into lipstick is a metaphor for the process of reclaiming one’s own narrative and finding empowerment in the face of challenges. It represents the defiance and determination to rise above difficult circumstances and transform them into something positive and strengthening.

The lunar side of intuition mentioned in the press release refers to the connection between women and the moon, which has long been associated with feminine energy and intuition. The moon symbolizes the cyclical nature of life, with its phases representing the different stages of growth and transformation. By exploring the lunar side of intuition, the song highlights the innate strength and wisdom that women possess, and the importance of embracing and trusting their own intuition in navigating life’s challenges.

With ‘Blood As Lipstick’ I encourage women and anyone else who feels involved, to embrace their own power, trust their intuition, and find empowerment in their own unique journeys.

SL. From your cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” to the original compositions, your work showcases a wide range of styles. How do you maintain such versatility in your artistry, and what challenges or joys does this bring to your creative process?

Maintaining versatility in my artistry is something that I prioritize and actively work towards. I believe that exploring different styles and genres allows me to continually grow as a musician and expand my creative horizons. It also keeps my music fresh and exciting for both myself and my listeners.

One of the joys of being versatile is the freedom it gives me to experiment and explore new musical territories. It allows me to constantly challenge myself and push the boundaries of my creativity. I find great joy in the process of discovering new sounds, experimenting with different instruments, and incorporating diverse musical elements into my compositions.

However, this versatility also presents its own set of challenges. It requires a deep understanding and appreciation of various musical styles, as well as the ability to adapt and embody different musical personas. It can be a daunting task to switch between genres and styles seamlessly, but it is a challenge that I embrace as it goes hand in hand with joys of maintaining versatility in my artistry.

While it can be demanding and require a lot of effort, the rewards are immense. It allows me to constantly evolve as an artist, connect with a wider range of listeners, and create music that is diverse, dynamic, and true to my artistic vision.

SL. As a solo artist, how does your approach to creating music differ from your collaborative work with Helalyn Flowers? Are there aspects of the creative process that you find particularly liberating or challenging in both scenarios?

As a solo artist, my approach to creating music differs in several ways from my collaborative work with Helalyn Flowers.

The main difference between my solo project and the work with Helalyn Flowers, where we are a duo, lies in the total management of the songs. In Helalyn Flowers we had to balance the more rock/metal characteristics in a different way. In my solo project, as a producer, I have the opportunity to highlight certain characteristics during the mixing, production and mastering phase, which were not possible to share in Helalyn Flowers.

This level of creative freedom can be both liberating and challenging. On one hand, it allows me to fully express myself and experiment with different musical ideas and styles. I have the flexibility to take risks and push the boundaries of my creativity without the need to consider the preferences or expectations of others. This can lead to exciting and unexpected musical discoveries.

On the other hand, this freedom also comes with the responsibility of making all the creative decisions on my own. It requires a strong sense of self-awareness and clarity of vision to navigate through the creative process and make choices that align with my artistic goals.

In both scenarios, whether as a solo artist or in a band, the creative process is a deeply personal and introspective journey. It involves tapping into my emotions, experiences, and inspirations to create music that is authentic and meaningful. The challenges and rewards may differ, but the underlying passion and dedication to creating music that resonates with myself and my audience remain constant.

SL. As fans anticipate the release of “Kintsugi” and further explorations into your solo work, is there a message or feeling you hope they take away from your music? How do you envision your connection with your audience in this new phase of your musical journey?

“Kintsugi” represents a metaphorical exploration of the cracks and imperfections of the soul, and I hope that listeners can find solace and strength in embracing their own vulnerabilities and scars.

In this new phase of my musical journey, I aim to create a sense of connection and understanding with my audience. I want them to feel seen and heard, to know that they are not alone in their struggles and experiences. I hope that my music can serve as a source of comfort, inspiration, and empowerment for those who listen as I want to create a space where they feel safe to explore their emotions and reflect on their own journeys.

I want my audience to feel a sense of catharsis and transformation and to carry that feeling with them long after they have listened.

Additionally, the best connection being made with my community is through my Patreon page. This platform which allows my fan club to be in close contact with my artistic experience, from the creative phase to the group chat, allows us to explore the concepts expressed in my songs and to create a connection from a daily point of view which is truly an inspiring experience.

I invite all those who want to actively participate in my Multiverse of Sounds and Visions to subscribe to my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/noemiaurora

Thank you very much for this space and I greet with great affection my dearest Shining Disasters who support me since the dawn of time!