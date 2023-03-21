NIN’s Trent Reznor re-surfaces on deluxe vinyl reissue of 1990 debut album Pigface

After parting ways with the post-punk powerhouse Public Image Ltd. in 1985, drummer Martin Atkins found himself in high demand, collaborating with numerous bands such as NIN, Killing Joke, and notably, William Rieflin of Revolting Cocks and Ministry. Together, Rieflin and Atkins embarked on their most ambitious project to date: an industrial music supergroup called Pigface, bringing together the talents of their various associates.

In 1990, Pigface released their debut album “Gub,” which includes the original version of “Suck” featuring Trent Reznor. Reznor later re-recorded this track for the 1992 NIN EP “Broken.” With contributions from artists such as Chris Connelly of Revolting Cocks, David Yow of The Jesus Lizard, Nivek Ogre of Skinny Puppy, Paul Barker of Ministry, En Esch of KMFDM, and Steve Albini, “Gub” has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most daring sound recordings ever created.

Atkins reflects on the album, saying, “This was such a liberating time—bringing together this extraordinary group of musicians and not worrying about the outcome (although, of course, we did). We had the luxury of working in the legendary Chicago Trax studios with the talented Steve Albini to capture and convey it all. It’s fascinating to think that Trent’s involvement was even a topic of debate—NIN wasn’t well-known yet, and some suggested we could save $150 on a round-trip airfare from Cleveland by not involving him. I vetoed the idea. Bill Rieflin and I came up with the concept for the project during warm-ups for Ministry’s cage tour, and the immense contribution of Francesca Sundsten’s iconic artwork to the project cannot be overstated.”

The album is now receiving a deluxe reissue from Cleopatra Records, showcasing Francesca Sundsten’s restored artwork and a gatefold image of Pigface’s original promotional picture, assembled by Chris Connelly. This reissue also offers bonus remixes and extra track versions for the first time in a single release. The CD edition comes in a premium digipak, while the vinyl version is available in an array of colors.

The tracklist: