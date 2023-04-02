Nine Inch Nails rework Puscifer’s ‘Apocalyptical’

(Photo by NIN) Puscifer was established in Los Angeles by Maynard James Keenan, who is known as the lead vocalist for the bands Tool and A Perfect Circle. Initially, Keenan was the sole permanent member, and as a result, he regarded the project as his “creative subconscious.” Later, regular collaborators Mat Mitchell and Carina Round became permanent members.

The initial version of “Apocalyptical” was featured on their 2020 album “Existential Reckoning”. It was the fourth studio album by Puscifer. and was released by Alchemy Recordings and BMG Rights Management. The album has since been remixed and reworked by other musicians. This new album follows a tradition for Puscifer, where a remix album is released shortly after the original.

Other artists contributing to the remix album include Phantogram, Greg Edwards, and Tool’s Justin Chancellor. “Existential Reckoning: Reimagined” is available now.

Nine Inch Nails have also been working on the OST for the film “The Killer”. “The Killer” is an upcoming American neo-noir action thriller film directed by David Fincher and with a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker. The film is based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The film stars Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

“The Killer” (Le Tueur) is a French comic book series written by Matz and illustrated by Luc Jacamon. The story revolves around an unnamed, ruthless hitman who carries out his work with cold professionalism. As the series unfolds, readers delve into the complex psyche of this anti-hero, who grapples with moral dilemmas, loneliness, and the nature of his chosen profession.

Living a solitary and secretive life, the hitman develops a code of ethics that he follows strictly, justifying his actions with a twisted sense of morality. However, when a botched job puts him in the crosshairs of law enforcement and rival assassins, he is forced to confront the consequences of his actions and question the path he has chosen. As the story progresses, the hitman must navigate the dangerous and treacherous underworld, reevaluate his relationships, and determine if he can continue living a life filled with violence and bloodshed.

Here’s a first unofficial teaser.