Out now is “Early Demons & Demos” the 10th anniversary collection by the Los Angeles-based darkwave act Night Nail album. This collection holds remastered, rare and reworked tracks.

One such track, “Nowhere,” originally recorded in 2014, has now been reworked by Pete Burns of the UK band Kill Shelter, who also remastered the entire collection. Brandon Robert, the leader, vocalist and guitarist of Night Nail, never feeling satisfied with the final original recordings, recently said “some songs take longer than others to finish, even 10 years might be required.”

<a href="https://music.nightnail.com/album/early-demons-and-demos">Early Demons and Demos by NIGHT NAIL</a>

Now based in Berlin, Night Nail’s “Early Demons & Demos” (10th Anniversary Edition) was released by Metropolis Records on all digital and streaming platforms along with a video for “Nowhere (Kill Shelter Remix)” , that features Brandon Robert with appearances by Pete Burns (Kill Shelter) and Valentina Veil (VV & the Void).

