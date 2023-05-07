Nice Cold Nation – Cartésiens (Album – Nice Cold Nation)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop, Dark-Wave. 

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: French musician Christophe D.  has released an impressive number of works in less than ten years. “Cartésiens” features nine songs inspired and driven by the works of famous writers and poets like Arthur Rimbaud, George Orwell, Paul Elurad and Paul Verlaine.

Content: The sound and lyrical influences aren’t that different from previous works and yet it sounds different. There’s a noticeable growing maturity you can hear in most details of the production. The lyrical side of the album is touched by great poetry -featuring an adaptation from poems by the aforementioned names. This work will ravish fans of Opera Multi Steel.

+ + + : The album takes off with the great “Le Dormeur Du Val” -which is a poem by Rimbaud. Guitar and electronics together with the lyrics create a sensation of dark magic. I also like the reverie emerging at “Nos Visages De Glace” and “Chanson d’Automne” which is a poem by Paul Verlaine. The last mentioned song is characterized by a legendary extract used during WWII by the French resistance.

– – – : I’m missing a bit passion in some of the vocal parts which also is the main aspect I’m missing in the music. Globally speaking, Nice Cold Nation made a serious step forward.

Conclusion: Poetry and music as a Dark-Wave creation. 

Best songs: “Le Dormeur Du Val”, “Nos Visages De Glace”, “Chanson D’automne”, “En Flammes”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://nicecoldnation1.bandcamp.com

