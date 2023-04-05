New track from industrial electro-punk ensemble Object As Subject premieres on Side-Line: ‘Monsoon’

The industrial electro-punk ensemble Object As Subject presents their latest track, “Monsoon”, exclusively on Side-Line. This single is a part of their forthcoming album, “Heretic”, set to be released on May 12 through Lost Future Records.

<a href="https://objectassubject.bandcamp.com/album/heretic-2">HERETIC by OBJECT AS SUBJECT</a>

Spearheaded by Paris Hurley, this LA-based feminist industrial electro-punk group delivers a remarkably mature and harmonious blend as you can hear from this first single. But we have already been able checking the full album, and it’s has actually quite a versatile album which departs from the band’s previous pure punk outings. Besides Hurley we find Jherek Bischoff (Dresden Dolls) on synth and Emily Hope Price on cello.

Hurley founded Object as Subject, a feminist art punk project, which released its debut album “Permission” in 2018. She also created “Dancing on Your Own”, a screen-free guided movement practice, and offers one-on-one “Permission Practice” sessions. To adapt to the digital music era, she initiated the “Monthly Moon Package”, a subscription-based music offering.

From 2008-2016, she was a violinist in the Balkan punk metal band Kultur Shock, contributing to the feminist conversation within the Balkans. Hurley has collaborated with Jherek Bischoff and the experimental dance theater collective Degenerate Art Ensemble, performing with renowned artists like David Byrne, Amanda Palmer, and Angel Olsen. As a director, her dance theater work was showcased in Seattle from 2009-2016 at numerous venues and events.

Fans of bands such as The Living Jarboe, Lingua Ignota, and Emma Ruth Rundle will undoubtedly find Object As Subject’s sound enthralling and engaging.

Here’s the video for the new single “Monsoon”,, the first single of the new album “Heretic”.