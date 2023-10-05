New release: Ray Noir’s ‘Pity Party’ out now, stay tuned for Gothminister’s club remix – October 2023

(Photo by Simon Marter) London-based goth artist Ray Noir is gearing up to launch his latest single “Pity Party” on September 29th. This track is taken from Noir’s upcoming mixtape “Scorpio” and will soon be accompanied by a club remix from Gothminister, set to release on October 13th.

The production and mixing of “Pity Party” were handled by KANGA, while the songwriting credits go to Ray Noir and Madeleine Wood. Additional keyboard contributions come from Bjørn Heden of Combichrist, and the track features guitar work by Christer Krogh and mastering by Joe Farr.

Originating from Oslo, Ray Noir’s musical odyssey is deeply connected to the Norwegian Black Metal scene. His sound also holds a fusion of diverse influences, ranging from The Prodigy and Boy Harsher to Nine Inch Nails.

Speaking about the forthcoming club remix, Gothminister said, “Ray and I have had our share of memorable parties. So, when he asked me to remix ‘Pity Party,’ I couldn’t resist. This remix is a tribute to our good times in Norway and across Europe, and it’s my gift to Ray and club DJs everywhere. Enjoy!”

Below is the video for the single which will be out on all platforms on September 13.

Ray Noir is also excited to announce his debut UK tour, commencing this October. He will be the opening act for Vampires Everywhere from the US and RXPTRS from the UK. The tour dates are as follows: