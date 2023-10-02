Gunship’s ‘Unicorn’ album now available: Choose from 5 different formats

The new Gunship album “Unicorn” is available in no less than 5 formats.

“Unicorn” is the band’s 3rd album and holds several special guests including John Carpenter, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Carpenter Brut, Timmy Cappello (Lost Boys), Health, Tyler Bates (John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy etc), Lights, Power Glove, Charlie Simpson, Britta Philips (Jem), and Milky Way (Wargasm).

Gunship are Dan Haigh, Alex Westaway, and Alex Gingell. Gunship’s sound is created with vintage analogue synthesizers and other retro electronic gear from the 1980s.

Check out the Videoclip for “Monster in Paradise”.

Now concerning the different formats. The first is a limited picture disc double vinyl which comes in a an extra thick, silver metallized sleeve. The second is a limited blood & chrome double LP. Also this one comes in a an extra thick, silver metallized sleeve. There is also a double block vinyl in a regular red sleeve and a regular CD in a jewelbox holding the same 14 tracks as on the vinyls. Finally there’s a cassette version.