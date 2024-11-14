Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out in early 2025 via the publishing house Cult Never Dies, is the book “Dark Dungeon Music: The Unlikely Story of Dungeon Synth” written by Jordan Whiteman, founder of the dungeon synth record label Ancient Meadow Records. The book was edited by Dayal Patterson of Cult Never Dies and holds 400 pages (30×22 cm) and 500 images, many previously unpublished.

Included are interviews with bands and figures that shaped the dungeon synth genre including Mortiis, Cernunnos Woods, Equitant, Erang, The Dark Funeral, Depressive Silence, Maelifell, Forgotten Pathways, Essoupi, Old Tower, The Soil Bleeds Black Eternal Fear, Nocturnal Funeral, Casket of Dreams, Lothlorien Dreamscape, David Thiérrée, Frostgard, Blood Tower, Moonworshipper Records, Ghoëst, Out of Season, Erythrite Throne, An Old Sad Ghost, Kyvon, Coniferous Myst and many more.

The cover of the book was illustrated by David Thiérrée. Pre-order copies will be delivered to customers early in December 2024.

Book author, Jordan Whiteman, says: “For years, I have dreamed of delivering this book. It has consumed my life for the past few years and it’s such a relief to finally get this out there. Dayal and Cult Never Dies put so much work into this book, and just as much faith into me throughout the process. This is definitely a book for dungeon synth fans, but I hope it can also become a glimpse into this storied and fascinating genre for music fans who are unfamiliar with it. There’s a ton in this book, and even more that had to be omitted. Maybe that will surface someday, but as it is, there’s a lot of history, trivia, thoughts on ethos, surveys of cool artefacts and relics, and interviews with the biggest and oldest names in the genre, plus hundreds of photos.”

Dayal Patterson, the book’s editor and designer, Cult Never Dies founder and longtime music journalist, said: “One of the main reasons that Cult Never Dies exists is to enable the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable writers in underground music to create these huge books that go beyond the scope websites and magazines can provide. Jordan is totally dedicated to this music and completely versed in its history and though the book was one of the most intense to create, requiring many a late night collaborating, it is a definitive tome that caters both to diehard devotees and curious newcomers to this absolutely unique genre and movement.”

“Dark Dungeon Music” is available now to pre-order via Cult Never Dies and select stores including Out of Season, Ajna Offensive, Direct Merch, Katakomben, Raven Records, Vrijheid Records, Rockmark, Consouling Records, Darkness Shall Rise, Dark Earth, Black City Records, Centenniel Conflict, Season of Mist, Metropolis Bookshop and more.

About the dungeon synth genre

Dungeon synth is a genre of dark ambient music that originated in the early 1990s, evolving as an offshoot of black metal. It includes a medieval, fantasy-inspired atmosphere, often conjuring mental imagery of ancient castles, dark forests, and mythical landscapes. Drawing on the epic and atmospheric qualities of early fantasy literature and role-playing games, dungeon synth is known for its lo-fi, synthesizer-based compositions that mimic the sounds of orchestras, choirs, and medieval instruments.

It remains a niche genre but has a loyal and growing fanbase, especially among fans of fantasy, medieval lore, and black metal. And despite its roots in black metal, dungeon synth has become a standalone genre, attracting listeners who enjoy its ambient, transportive qualities without the aggressive elements of metal.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)