New Body-Banden single expected in a few weeks; ‘Beers, Boots and Bones’

The Danish experimental music group, Body-Banden, is set to release a new single “Beers, Boots and Bones” on May 26th. This single, which will be released under the Danish label Tinnitorturous, is a follow-up to their April release, “Disco​-​Body​-​Machine”. The single delivers a blend of Industrial, EBM, symphonic music, and… rockabilly. The mastering process for the single was carried out by Henrik Marx of In Absentia.

Body-Banden is the musical brainchild of the Danish duo Der Kanzler and Tommynator, who started the band in 2021. The idea stemmed from their desire to pay tribute to the theme of the Danish cult classic film series “Olsen-Banden” with an industrial punk/EBM twist. The individuals behind these pseudonyms are Rane Rørdam Knudsen, also associated with the electro/acoustic neo-medieval bands Mauerbrecher and Skærsilden, and Tommy B-Kuhlmann, known for his work with industrial EBM acts such as In Absentia, Negant, and others.

Tinnitorturous, the Danish independent label responsible for the single’s release, specializes in industrial, EBM, and alternative electronic underground music. The label is managed by experienced musicians in the scene, with Jens B. Petersen (ManMindMachine, Negant, and more) and Tommy B-Kuhlmann (In Absentia, Negant, Body-Banden, and more) handling the day-to-day operations.

Here’s the band most recent output: “Disco​-​Body​-​Machine”.

<a href="https://body-banden.dk/album/disco-body-machine">Disco-Body-Machine by Body-Banden</a>