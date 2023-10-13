New Alien Vampires single feat. guest vocalist Dani Divine
Taken from Alien Vampires’ recently released new album “Return Me To Hell”, comes the brand new 2-track download single “Witchy Bitchy”.
“Witchy Bitchy” features nobody else but legendary alternative sexy model and cage dancer Dani Divine on additional vocals. Coming from London, Dani Devine is a professional model who gained popularity in the alternative modeling scene (fetish, goth, steampunk…) and has won amongst others the Ultra Vixen of the Year award.
The new single features an exclusive upbeat remix of the song by the band’s side-project Speed Injektion. Bandcamp fans will also receive the exclusive uncensored video clip that was made for “Witchy Bitchy” by Asako.
Below is the video you get as well via your Bandcamp download.
Since 2003, Nysrok Infernalien and Nightstalker have been delivering aggressive and powerful dark EBM music under the Alien Vampires moniker, mixing harsh distorted vocals with lots of sexuality and industrial dance.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.