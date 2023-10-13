New Alien Vampires single feat. guest vocalist Dani Divine

New Alien Vampires single feat. guest vocalist Dani Divine
Taken from Alien Vampires’ recently released new album “Return Me To Hell”, comes the brand new 2-track download single “Witchy Bitchy”.

“Witchy Bitchy” features nobody else but legendary alternative sexy model and cage dancer Dani Divine on additional vocals. Coming from London, Dani Devine is a professional model who gained popularity in the alternative modeling scene (fetish, goth, steampunk…) and has won amongst others the Ultra Vixen of the Year award.

The new single features an exclusive upbeat remix of the song by the band’s side-project Speed Injektion. Bandcamp fans will also receive the exclusive uncensored video clip that was made for “Witchy Bitchy” by Asako.

Below is the video you get as well via your Bandcamp download.

Since 2003, Nysrok Infernalien and Nightstalker have been delivering aggressive and powerful dark EBM music under the Alien Vampires moniker, mixing harsh distorted vocals with lots of sexuality and industrial dance.

