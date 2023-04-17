New album from My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult: ‘Sinister Whispers 4’

Chicago-based My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult is set to release their album “Sinister Whisperz IV: The Bedroom Tapes (1987-1988)” on May 9, 2023. The fourth installment in the artist’s retrospective series focuses on the pre-band days when the duo was just beginning to collaborate. The collection consists of rare live recordings made in a small Chicago bedroom during the winter of 1987-88. The 13 songs, jams, and grooves highlight TKK’s industrial origins, featuring heavily distorted vocals, jackhammer percussion sounds, and a good dose of Satanic adoration.

Buzz McCoy explains, “These tapes were working ideas… our first few jams together. We hadn’t really begun writing songs yet. Many times Groovie had no lyrics and would make them up as he went. We had no multitrack recorder. Everything was mixed ‘on the fly’ to a cassette deck with a 12-channel mixing board while I attempted to play samples, keyboards, and occasionally bass at the same time. Many of the tracks aren’t mixed at all. They were spontaneous live recordings for reference, but looking back, they don’t sound half as bad as I thought. And they really do capture that manic, youthful angst swirling around in us at the time.”

The band will also embark on the “Evil Eye Tour” with special guests Adult. and Kanga, with tour dates starting on May 14 at the Nile Theatre in Mesa, AZ.

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult has been part of Chicago’s renowned Wax Trax! Records stable of artists since 1987, helping to develop the industrial music genre while continuing to expand their style. Their sound can best be described as electronic rock heavily influenced by both disco and funk, featuring spoken-word samples lifted from B-movies as their signature mark. They have released 14 studio albums, numerous remix compilations, and contributed to various soundtracks and film scores, including a cameo performance in the 1994 cult movie classic “The Crow”.

