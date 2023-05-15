New album by The Mystic Underground, ‘Everyone Deserves A Stage’, is out now via Re:Mission Entertainment

The new album by The Mystic Underground, “Everyone Deserves A Stage”, is out now via the fine label Re:Mission Entertainment.

The ten song strong synthpop release features the lead single “The Lonely Ones” and is available on digital and limited edition compact disc. The latter includes the band’s recently released singles “Peter” and “Digital” as well as an exclusive bonus track entitled “Optimistic”.

On this new album the Brooklyn-based synthpop duo (musician Benedetto Socci & singer Vladimir Valette) fuses their love of Britpop, dance and industrial. The new full length is the follow-up to the pair’s last album, 2020’s “Wrapped In Riddles”.

You can check out this new release right below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/everyone-deserves-a-stage">Everyone Deserves A Stage by The Mystic Underground</a>