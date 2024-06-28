NeroArgento releases brand new single 'The Sleepwalker'

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Industrial crossover act NeroArgento, the project of Italian musician Alessio Nero Argento, has just released a brand new single entitled “The Sleepwalker”, the accompanying video can be seen below.

“The Sleepwalker” comes exactly two years after the previous full-length album “Land Of Silence” and features “a completely renewed sound, in which heaviness and electro-influences combine to create apocalyptic utopian scenarios”, so Alessio adds.

In addition to his solo career, NeroArgento has been involved in numerous collaborations and projects. He has worked as a producer, remixer, and musician with various artists, contributing to over 40 records. His tracks have been featured in official gameplay trailers and other multimedia projects. Before founding NeroArgento, Alessio was a founding member of the industrial metal act The Silverblack.

