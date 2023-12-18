Nebulae Complex – Bryozoan Operator (EP – Nebulae Complex)
Genre/Influences: EBM.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: I never heard of this American solo-project before although Nebulae Complex has been active since 2007. “Bryozoan Operator” features five songs.
Content: This work brings us back to good-old EBM and has a very explicit 80s touch reminding Portion Control.
+ + + : I like this rudimentary approach of vintage EBM which is mainly coming through at “Airroot” and “Bleachburn” which both are songs with potential.
– – – : The work however suffers from a lack of achievement. It might be voluntary to recreate the early spirit of 80s EBM but it isn’t accomplished as a ‘new’ release.
Conclusion: Nebulae Complex is an interesting project which I think has more potential than what came out on this EP.
Best songs: “Airroot”, “Bleachburn”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/NebulaeComplex
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.