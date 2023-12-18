Nebulae Complex – Bryozoan Operator (EP – Nebulae Complex)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: I never heard of this American solo-project before although Nebulae Complex has been active since 2007. “Bryozoan Operator” features five songs.

Content: This work brings us back to good-old EBM and has a very explicit 80s touch reminding Portion Control.

+ + + : I like this rudimentary approach of vintage EBM which is mainly coming through at “Airroot” and “Bleachburn” which both are songs with potential.

– – – : The work however suffers from a lack of achievement. It might be voluntary to recreate the early spirit of 80s EBM but it isn’t accomplished as a ‘new’ release.

Conclusion: Nebulae Complex is an interesting project which I think has more potential than what came out on this EP.

Best songs: “Airroot”, “Bleachburn”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/NebulaeComplex

