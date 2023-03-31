Near Earth Orbit announce new album with ‘Hypersonic Asylum’ videosingle
Near Earth Orbit, sometimes just called NEO or N.E.O., is an experimental/apocalypse goth rock project by Ashley Dayour and Artaud Seth founded in 2015. The project recently launched the video single “Hypersonic Asylum” from the upcoming album “Echoes of the Future” which you can see below.
The new album will be available in multiple formats:
- “Echoes of the Future” DigisleeveBook (matte finish, CD) with booklet
- “Echoes of the Future” limited edition DigisleeveBook (matte finish, CD) with booklet and E.V.E. (bonus CD)
- “Near Earth Orbit – The Encores” (4CDs collectors pack), a collection of all 4 previous “add ons” to the limited NEO first editions of “Echoes of the Future,” “Outerworld,” “A.T.O.M.,” and “The End of All Existence”
But first there’s the new video.
NEO’s music explores the idea of what would happen if premonitions turned into reality, and there were no guidelines on how to deal with such events. Their music delves into the concept of unknown technology being used to manipulate humanity and the Earth becoming increasingly inhospitable as a result. They pinpoint five realistic threats in their work: meteorite impacts and alien invasions, nuclear war, artificial intelligence, global warming and extraterrestrial worlds.
Over the years, Near Earth Orbit has released a series of albums:
- “End Of All Existence” (2015) – Released by Solar Lodge (SL030), this limited edition CD marked the beginning of the band’s discography.
- “Trans Neptunian Objects” (2015) – Also released by Solar Lodge (SL031), this limited edition CD continued the exploration of cosmic themes.
- “Mission E.D.E.N” (2016) – Solar Lodge released two versions of this album.
- “A.T.O.M.” (2017) – Three versions were released by Solar Lodge.
- “Artificial Intelligence” (2019) – Solar Lodge released two versions of this album, delving into the theme of AI and its potential impact on humanity.
- “Outerworld + Innerworld” (2020) – Solar Lodge released two versions of this album, exploring the connection between the external universe and the inner workings of the human mind.
- “M.A.S.S. Extinction” (2020) – The latest release from Near Earth Orbit, this CD (SL055) by Solar Lodge focuses on the theme of extinction and its implications for humanity.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.