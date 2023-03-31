Near Earth Orbit announce new album with ‘Hypersonic Asylum’ videosingle

Near Earth Orbit, sometimes just called NEO or N.E.O., is an experimental/apocalypse goth rock project by Ashley Dayour and Artaud Seth founded in 2015. The project recently launched the video single “Hypersonic Asylum” from the upcoming album “Echoes of the Future” which you can see below.

The new album will be available in multiple formats:

“Echoes of the Future” DigisleeveBook (matte finish, CD) with booklet

“Echoes of the Future” limited edition DigisleeveBook (matte finish, CD) with booklet and E.V.E. (bonus CD)

“Near Earth Orbit – The Encores” (4CDs collectors pack), a collection of all 4 previous “add ons” to the limited NEO first editions of “Echoes of the Future,” “Outerworld,” “A.T.O.M.,” and “The End of All Existence”

But first there’s the new video.

NEO’s music explores the idea of what would happen if premonitions turned into reality, and there were no guidelines on how to deal with such events. Their music delves into the concept of unknown technology being used to manipulate humanity and the Earth becoming increasingly inhospitable as a result. They pinpoint five realistic threats in their work: meteorite impacts and alien invasions, nuclear war, artificial intelligence, global warming and extraterrestrial worlds.

Over the years, Near Earth Orbit has released a series of albums: