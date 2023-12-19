Natura Est – the Folly of Mars (album – Cyclic Law)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The Folly Of Mars” is the fourth full length album by British-German duo Tony Young (Autoclav 1.1) – Andreas Davids (Xotox). It also is their second opus released by Cyclic Law. The work is inspired by the ‘man’s desire to conquer outer space at all cost’ resulting in numerous consequences.

Content: The compositions are moving on a similar line as the previous work; an experience in Dark-ambient and Cinematic music featuring tracks that have been slowly built up. Switching from relaxing- into darker passages the album is diversified although driven by a haunting sphere accentuated by growling sounds and overwhelming sound waves.

+ + + : I especially like the deep, low, resonating sound waves this album has been composed. It resulted in a few absolute high lights but especially “The Fallen Empire Of Man” is a great cut to discover. I also like the switch from relaxing to obscure, mysterious, passages.

– – – : The work sounds in the line of the previous work “Real Seasons”, but being familiar with the work of both artists I’m sure they’re able to do better and especially to create a true climax in their work.

Conclusion: This work is touched by an eternal darkness.

Best songs: “The Fallen Empire Of Man”, “We Will End Time”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.naturaest.org / www.facebook.com/NaturaEstDA

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw