My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult – Sinister Whisperz 4: The Bedroom Tapes 1987-1988 (Album – Sleazebox Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album of legendary American formation My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult bring us back to the early years of the band. These tracks are rarities and jam sessions that were originally recorded before their legendary debut album “I See Good spirits And I See Bad Spirits” originally released in 1988 by Wax Trax! Records.

Content: The album features 13 tracks and brings us back to the essence of the band’s early sound. It was an Electro-Industrial approach which couldn’t have been released on another label than Wax Trax!. It reminds me of the golden 80s and other label bands such as Revolting Cocks and early Ministry. The songs were already characterized by an impressive sound canvas carried by very personal and imposing drum sections and ghost-like vocals on top.

+ + + : It’s really great to see the band releasing these rarities which are featuring alluring songs revealing the ‘early’ and growing genius of the band. This work sounds like My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult at its best; a band with a very own sound that has been never totally emulated. A creative way to compose Electronic music creating a kind of controlled and harmonious chaos.

– – – : I’m sometimes missing a bit diversity between the tracks but I don’t really care.

Conclusion: A great work evoking the early and ‘forgotten’ period of a legendary 80s formation.

Best songs: “Monster Man”, “Invocation”, “Baby Casanova”, “Sermon 4 None”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.mylifewiththethrillkillcult.com / www.facebook.com/thrillkillkult

Label: www.sleazebox.com / www.facebook.com/sleazeboxrecords