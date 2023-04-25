My Absence By Now – Bliss (Album – The Circle Music)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Bliss” is the debut album from the Italian project My Absence By Now. The band is driven by Emiliano Santoro -who’s also involved with Doom-Metal music, and female vocalist Graziana Oddo.

Content: This album is clearly mixing different sound universes. Driven by slow, downtempo rhythms and delicate electronic sound treatments you’ll notice sensual vocals of Graziana Oddo mixed with Doom-like growls of Emiliano Santoro.

+ + + : This is a fascinating opus which sounds a bit like a challenge. You don’t exactly expect elements of Pop and Metal as a sonic fusion. The work has been achieved with delicate sound treatments and strings. I like the duality in the vocals. “An Old Love” is a great song illustrating the sonic universe of this duo.

– – – : Several tracks are maybe a bit too short.

Conclusion: An interesting experiment as a fusion between different music styles.

Best songs: “An Old Love”, “Vapour”, “Just Leave Me Then”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/myabsencebynow