My Absence By Now – Bliss (Album – The Circle Music)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: “Bliss” is the debut album from the Italian project My Absence By Now. The band is driven by Emiliano Santoro -who’s also involved with Doom-Metal music, and female vocalist Graziana Oddo.
Content: This album is clearly mixing different sound universes. Driven by slow, downtempo rhythms and delicate electronic sound treatments you’ll notice sensual vocals of Graziana Oddo mixed with Doom-like growls of Emiliano Santoro.
+ + + : This is a fascinating opus which sounds a bit like a challenge. You don’t exactly expect elements of Pop and Metal as a sonic fusion. The work has been achieved with delicate sound treatments and strings. I like the duality in the vocals. “An Old Love” is a great song illustrating the sonic universe of this duo.
– – – : Several tracks are maybe a bit too short.
Conclusion: An interesting experiment as a fusion between different music styles.
Best songs: “An Old Love”, “Vapour”, “Just Leave Me Then”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/myabsencebynow
