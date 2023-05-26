Munich Duo KIDSØ drops new single ‘Freya’
Out now via Embassy One is the all new single from the German duo KIDSØ. With “Freya” the duo also announce their partnership with Embassy One (Monolink, Björk, Moby). Behind this electronic act we find Moritz Grassinger and Martin Schneider who formed the act in 2017 in the southern region of Germany.
In 2018, KIDSØ released their debut album, “Apart”, followed by a string of live performances, which took KIDSØ from Amsterdam and Poland to various festivals and club shows around Germany. After collaboration with Natascha Polké on their last release, KIDSØ are now back with a new sound that is even more electronic than their previous songs they showed on the album “Fir” in 2022.
Quite commercial, yet well made. Judge for yourself.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.