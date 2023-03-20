Montreal based post-punk act The City Gates unveil their ‘Le Silence’ music video for Icy Cold Records

While the band is working on their next album, Velouria Recordz in collaboration with Icy Cold Records unveil the Canadian post-punk The City Gates’ new music video for their song “Le Silence”, off their “Age of Resilience” 2021 album.

The band explains: “‘Le Silence’ offers the best sonic combination between post-punk and darkwave, resulting in aggressive drums and bass lines melted with cavernous French vocals. The music video has an 80’s & 90’s black and white vibe, which includes, among others, live performances taken during the band ‘Age of Resilience’ European and North American 2022 tour. “2021-2022 have been busy for us in many ways. Still, we decided to make a music video for Le Silence, off our ‘Age of Resilience’ LP that we released in 2021″, says signer and guitarist, Maxime.”