Mono Inc. – Ravenblack (Album – NoCut / SPV)

Genre/Influences: Metal-Pop, Dark-Rock, Gothic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up in 2000 Hamburger (Germany) based formation Mono Inc. strikes back with their twelfth full length album to date.The work is available in different formats and limited editions.

Content: Mono Inc. remains a very unique experience in their genre; the songs being driven by melodic, elevating choruses while empowered by guitar play. This band brings different genres together; from Pop to Rock to Metal they composed an overwhelming and professional production with the vocals of their charismatic leader Martin Engler on top. The female backings inject an extra heavenly, melodic, touch to the work. It also became a tradition Mono Inc. inviting a few guests which for “Ravenblack” are SANZ and Storm Seeker.

+ + + : In my humble opinion Mono Inc. remains a true phenomenon. First there’s the way they intermix influences creating a powerful, catchy, and melodic work. Next it remains a top notch production where every single detail has been accomplished with a similar patience and passion. Last but not least there’s the perfect match between Engler’s impressive vocals skills and female backings. The work is once more featuring multiple outstanding songs. My personal favorites are “Princess Of The Night”, “Heartbeat Of The Dead” and the softer, melancholic “Angels Never Die”. Mono Inc.’s songs have this particular elevating effect which comes through when melody and guitar are coming together in the chorus.

– – – : There’re always a few cuts which don’t reach a similar climax but there’s no real reason complaining here. I just noticed both songs sung in German aren’t my favorites.

Conclusion: Mono Inc. has already released a new masterpiece while the band remains rather unique in their genre.

Best songs: “Princess Of The Night”, “Heartbeat Of The Dead”, “Angels Never Die”, “At The End Of The Rainbow”, “Never Alone”, “After Dark”.

Rate: 9.

Artist:https://mono-inc.com / www.facebook.com/monoinc

Label: http://nocut.de / www.facebook.com/spvhannover