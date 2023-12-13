Mondträume to premiere new video ‘Heart Machine’ on Friday
On December 15th, 2023, at 8:00 pm (CET) Mondträume will present the exclusive YouTube premiere of “Heart Machine”, taken from the 6-track EP that will also be launched that day via Alfa Matrix on Bandcamp.
Founding member Pikotto and his new singer Nicky (N-Frequency) will be ready to chat with you about the music, share behind-the-scenes stories, and spill the beans on their plans for the upcoming year.
You can tune in via this YouTube link.
About Mondträume
Mondträume is a Spanish synthpop band that was formed in 2010. They offer a blend of dark, melodic synthpop music. Since then the band released two albums – “Empty” and “Lovers, Sinners & Liars” on Alfa Matrix.
They also released various singles and EPs: “Life Is Short”, “Still Beating”, “Free” and “The Unknown Path”. “The Unknown Path” featured a new lineup including Ivan Derbenev (Antilav, Himmash) and Madil Hardis.
