Mondträume Ep 'heart Machine' is Available Now from Bandcamp

After the chart-hitting “The Unknown Path” EP which was released last year, the Spanish electropop act Mondträume is back with an all new 6-track EP, “Heart Machine” on Alfa Matrix. For this occasion founding member Pikotto (aka Jose Ignacio Castaño Marquinez) teamed up with German singer Nicky from the synth pop act N-Frequency.

A first teaser of this collaboration was already available with the track “Pictures Of You” released last Summer by Alfa Matrix on a compilation. Today with “Heart Machine” the ‘new’ Mondträume duo reveals a second song. Also added are 4 new exclusive remixes by Neon Space Men, District 13, Llumen and Elektrostaub of the track “Pictures Of You”.

This evening, 2023, at 8:00 pm (CET) Mondträume will present the exclusive YouTube premiere of “Heart Machine” incl. chat session etc.. You can dowload the full EP from Bandcamp now.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/heart-machine-ep">Heart Machine EP by MONDTRÄUME</a>