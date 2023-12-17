Mokroïé – Moving Forward (EP – Mokroïé)

Inferno Sound Diaries December 17, 2023
Mokroïé – Moving Forward (ep – Mokroïé)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Dark-Wave.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Francesco Virgilio strikes back with a new EP of his Mokroïé project. “Moving Forward” reveals four new songs plus two bonus cuts.

Content: The EP reveals a more Electronic approach than previous works. There however is one exception which is “More”. It reminds me of The Sisters Of Mercy which is not a coincidence as it’s a cover version of Andrew Eldritch’s band. The electronic side features vintage sound treatments, deep bass lines and some astral sequences.

+ + + : “Moving Forward” sounds as a varied and eclectic work. The cover version of “More” -also featured as an instrumental, bonus, track, is a great tribute to The Sisters Of Mercy. Another essential cut is “Forest Of Uncertainty” -which is also featured as an instrumental, bonus, edit. The retro-synth treatments are really cool here while the sung edit features half spoken like vocals.

– – – : The work’s diversity is maybe missing somewhat cohesion.

Conclusion: I’ve mixed feelings listening to this work because of its diversity although it’s pleasant.

Best songs: “More”, “Forest Of Uncertainty”

Rate: 6½.

Artist: https://mokroie.com / www.facebook.com/mokroie

