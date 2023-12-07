Missing In Stars – Perfusing The Circuit (Album – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Indie-Pop, Electro-Pop, Industrial-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Missing In Stars is a music project driven by Dan Guenther. He has been involved with different projects but Blind Faith And Envy remains the most familiar name. A few years ago now he set up Missing In Stars and released the debut album “Echo Point” in 2017 by Splendid Recordings. A second opus has been now released by Infacted Recordings.
Content: Missing In Stars is much more than Electro/Future-Pop which seems to have been the main sources of inspiration. The songs are Electro-driven and definitely into Pop but now empowered by guitar playing and then transformed into a kind of harder, Industrial/Power-Pop style. Bombastic-, orchestral arrangements are quite noticeable elements of the work which is even resulting into a kind of orchestral Cinematic music. There’s also a surprising cover version of a song from The Echoing Green.
+ + + : This is a diversified piece of music which is driven by Pop but transposed into very different sound formats. I like the Indie-Pop driven “Fight” but also the more Industrial-Pop sounding “The Sinners”. Another similar cut is “Playback” which is boosted by Industrial guitar while revealing cool electronics. I also like “The Tides” for its progression and passionate vocals. Dan Guenther also is a talented and passionate singer.
– – – : I noticed several, softer, cuts which are dreamy but without real interest.
Conclusion: A fully accessible work although not the most cohesive and accessible album.
Best songs: “The Tides”, “Playback”, “Fight”, “Nothing But Lov’n”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.missinginstars.com / www.facebook.com/missinginstars
Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
