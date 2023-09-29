Miss Trezz premieres official music video ‘Confrontational’ today
(Photo by Jacquelyn Trezzo) Industrial pop musician Miss Trezz has just released a fresh new video for her song “Confrontational.”
Co-written and produced by KANGA, the track is out through Re:Mission Entertainment. Collaborating with artist/producer KANGA and Travis Bacon, the song explores the nuanced themes of friendship and betrayal.
Musically, the song blends dance electronica with beats reminiscent of ’90s freestyle. The accompanying music video, capturing the raw vibe of Los Angeles, was filmed by Steven Anthony Roe.
You can download the track right here on Bandcamp. “Confrontational ” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and music videos on YouTube.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.