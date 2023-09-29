Miss Trezz premieres official music video ‘Confrontational’ today

Miss Trezz premieres official music video 'Confrontational' today
(Photo by Jacquelyn Trezzo) Industrial pop musician Miss Trezz has just released a fresh new video for her song “Confrontational.”

Co-written and produced by KANGA, the track is out through Re:Mission Entertainment. Collaborating with artist/producer KANGA and Travis Bacon, the song explores the nuanced themes of friendship and betrayal.

Musically, the song blends dance electronica with beats reminiscent of ’90s freestyle. The accompanying music video, capturing the raw vibe of Los Angeles, was filmed by Steven Anthony Roe.

You can download the track right here on Bandcamp. “Confrontational ” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and music videos on YouTube.

