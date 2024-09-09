Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Miseria Ultima, the Finnish dark electro revelation, has just released its fourth studio album, “Arctic Esotericism”. This album continues their exploration of the cold ethos and philosophy of the North, diving into themes of existence from birth to death.

The album is available now on Bandcamp and on CD via the Alfa Matrix webstore.

The album opens with the powerful track “Displayed For Punishment”, setting a harsh aggrotech tone. This is followed by “In Murder” and “Virtue And Desolation”, featuring fast-paced, icy melodies. “Thorns And Tragedy” stands out with its grief-laden atmosphere, offering the band’s signature Skinny Puppy like style. Other tracks such as “Spiritual Nailbomb” carry desperate undertones, while “Storms of Atonement” is a mid-tempo, depressive piece.

“Arctic Esotericism” will for sure appeal to fans of bands like Amduscia, Suicide Commando, C-Lekktor, Alien Vampires, and especially early Skinny Puppy. You can already check out a few tracks below.

About Miseria Ultima

Miseria Ultima is a Finnish industrial electro band formed in 2016 by Aleksi Martikainen (vocals) and Kimmo Huhtala (synths). Their music blends elements of EBM, aggrotech, and dark electro, creating a unique sound characterized by cold, melancholic atmospheres and intense, aggressive beats.

The band has released several well-received albums, starting with their debut “Phosphor” in 2017. This was followed by “Graygarden” in early 2020, which continued to build their reputation in the dark electro scene. In 2022, they signed with the Alfa Matrix label and released their third album, “In Colors of Void”​​.

Miseria Ultima draws inspiration from the harsh, cold environment of northern Finland, translating the stark beauty and desolation of their surroundings into their music. Their lyrics often explore themes of mortality, grief, and introspection, influenced by their experiences and philosophical reflections​.

