Mirrors Of Mind – Silence Becomes You (Album – ScentAir Records)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Mirrors Of Mind is busy since 2011 and has released a few number of productions. They last year singed to ScentAir Records unleashing “Silence Becomes You” as a retrospective work.
Content: The work features 2 parts; each part taking off with a prologue and ending with an epilogue. In between you’ll discover a band devoted to Electro-Pop with Wave-Pop elements on top. All songs have been sung in Russian featuring male- and female vocals. The second part sounds more into melancholia.
+ + + : I especially like the melodic side of the work which is mainly coming through in the first part. The Body-Pop driven “Half A Meter Above The Ground” and more delicate “Under The Ice” both are noticeable cuts. From the second part I especially recommend listening “Running Man” for its Folk touch in vocals’ production.
– – – : The album is pretty long and the Russian vocals became a little bit monotone after a while. It’s also impossible to understand one single word for non-Russian people.
Conclusion: Pleasant work without true highlights nor depths.
Best songs: “Half A Meter Above The Ground”, “Under The Ice”, “Running Man”, “While The Bed Is Burning”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.mirrorsofmind.net / www.facebook.com/mirrorsofmind
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.