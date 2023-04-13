Mirrors Of Mind – Silence Becomes You (Album – ScentAir Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Mirrors Of Mind is busy since 2011 and has released a few number of productions. They last year singed to ScentAir Records unleashing “Silence Becomes You” as a retrospective work.

Content: The work features 2 parts; each part taking off with a prologue and ending with an epilogue. In between you’ll discover a band devoted to Electro-Pop with Wave-Pop elements on top. All songs have been sung in Russian featuring male- and female vocals. The second part sounds more into melancholia.

+ + + : I especially like the melodic side of the work which is mainly coming through in the first part. The Body-Pop driven “Half A Meter Above The Ground” and more delicate “Under The Ice” both are noticeable cuts. From the second part I especially recommend listening “Running Man” for its Folk touch in vocals’ production.

– – – : The album is pretty long and the Russian vocals became a little bit monotone after a while. It’s also impossible to understand one single word for non-Russian people.

Conclusion: Pleasant work without true highlights nor depths.

Best songs: “Half A Meter Above The Ground”, “Under The Ice”, “Running Man”, “While The Bed Is Burning”.

Rate: 7.

