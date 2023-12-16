Mildreda – Blue-devilled (album – Dependent)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Jan Dewulf (Diskonnekted, Your Life On Hold, Mildred In Oblivion ao) strikes back with his Dark-Electro project Mildreda. Two years after the praised album “I Was Never Really There” Jan unleashed twelve new songs inspired by the concept of ‘hell’.

Content: Diskonnekted moves on composing Dark-Electronics in the line of previous albums “Coward Philosophy” (2016) and “I Was Never Really There” (2021). The production is recovered with dense, overwhelming, darkness boosted by Epic arrangements and refined with cool string parts. More than ever before Mildreda sounds as the imaginary offspring between Yelworc, The Retrosic and In Slaughter Natives. This work sounds even more ‘atmospheric’ which has been reinforced by multiple fragments featuring Gregorian- and other chants. It’s a slow, bombastic composition featuring Jan’s tenebrous vocals on top.

+ + + : Mildreda confirms the potential of previous albums. Jan Dewulf reactivated Mildreda in 2009 and since then never stopped taking listeners by surprise. I can’t say he’s really innovating but he achieved an original and creative production mixing typical Dark-Electro atmospheres together with heavy, bombastic, Epic, arrangements and Industrial noises. The power of the production lies in the tormented atmosphere which in a way perfectly symbolizes the concept of hell. The work however features a few more dancefloor-driven cuts like “Friendly Fire”, “Prophecies” and “A Dog From Hell”. Production wise I also consider this album as the best Mildreda-work in history. There’s a true chemistry between all different influences, the chants and Jan’s own voice.

– – – : This is not the ultimate album for dance floors although there are some club stompers featured.

Conclusion: There are probably not enough bands dealing with a similar approach of Dark-Electro as Mildreda. That makes precisely the originality and strength of the project.

Best songs: “Prophecies”, “A Dog From Hell”, “Friendly Fire”, “Damaged Goods”, “Mirror View”, “Huis Clos”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.mildreda.com / www.facebook.com/officialmildreda

Label: www.dependent.de / www.facebook.com/dependent.records