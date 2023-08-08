Midnight Totem – Race To Live (Album – Tripalium Records)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Techno.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: French solo-project Midnight Totem has already released a few works and strikes back with a new album released by Tripalium Records. Nine songs have been featured here.
Content: This opus sounds as a sonic melting pot covering multiple influences; from pure Ambient reverie to Minimal-Electro to pure Experimental stuff to Technoid driven parts “Race To Live” is a true versatile composition.
+ + + : I’m not used to hearing this kind of work released by Tripalium Records -which I link to Acid and Minimal-EBM/Techno music. Midnight Totem brings different influences together which in the end can be defined as a visionary Experimental work driven by Electronics. This female artist also stands for a creative exposure of Techno-inspired music.
– – – : This production is hard to label so in the end it sounds like a true challenge to catch a wider audience. I’m missing a real referential track.
Conclusion: This work is fully enjoyable without being exceptional.
Best songs: ”4 Him”, “Race To Decline”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/midnighttotem
Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp
