(Photo by Matthew Ellery) Mick Harvey has announced details of his first solo album in over 10 years, “Five Ways to Say Goodbye”. The album will be the final release in a series of releases that feature a blend of originals and interpretations of pre-existing songs. The new 12-track collection, out on Mute on 10 May 2024, will include original compositions alongside tracks written by such artists as Ed Kuepper (co-founder of The Saints), Fatal Shore (Phil Shoenfelt and Bruno Adams), David McComb (The Triffids / Blackeyed Susans), Lo Carmen and Lee Hazelwood.

Check the video for the new track “When We Were Beautiful & Young”.

The album also features “A Suitcase in Berlin” – originally released in early 2023 – which is a reworking of Marlene Dietrich’s 1950s ode to Berlin, “Ich Hab’ Noch Einen Koffer in Berlin”.

“(The album) is kind of about farewells or saying goodbye,” explains Harvey, “There’s a lot around that subject so it’s got a kind of melancholy and sentimentality around it.” You could also just click here for a more entertaining moment.

The new album follows Harvey’s recent collaboration with Mexican artist Amanda Acevedo, who features on “Five Ways to Say Goodbye”, and will be accompanied by a UK and European tour dates in May and June.

Mick Harvey tour

16 May – Valencia (ES), 16 Toneladas

17 May – Barcelona (ES), Sidecar

18 May – Madrid (ES), Sala el Sol

26 May – London (UK), Omeara

29 May – Coimbra (PT), Nereida in Jardim de Sereia (free concert)

30 May – Leiria (PT), Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva

1 June – Espinho (PT), Auditório de Espinho

7 June – Milan (IT), Arci Bellezza

8 June – Brno (CZ), Mersey Gathering

More dates to be added.

Michael John Harvey is an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, composer, arranger and record producer. A multi-instrumentalist, he is best known for his long-term collaborations with Nick Cave, with whom he formed The Boys Next Door, The Birthday Party and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.