Out now is the new – very catchy – Metamorph single “Cauldron Bubble Pop”. The song tells the tale of “a wickedly fun night where we taste pixie sticks and drink potions, where magic cauldron bubbles meet matrix glitches.”

“Cauldron Bubble Pop” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify and has a video to accompany it as well.

About Metamorph

Metamorph was founded in 2016 and stars native New Yorker, multi-range vocalist, flute player and songwriter, Margot Day, who was an integral part of the 80’s NYC goth scene while fronting the legendary band, The Plague with drummers Nick Ferrell (Spahn Ranch) and Damian (Misfits).

Margot Day was bandmates with Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys in her first band Slow Walk 13 and later with Joey Smur Kryzwonski (Motograter) in her project Sacred.

Alongside her in Metamorph are Kurtis Knight and Thaliana. The band recently released a new album titled “HEX” on March 8, 2024, through Distortion Productions.

