Metal Disco – Technoid Electronics II 2021-2022 (Album – Werkstatt Recordings)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD, cassette.
Background/Info: Greek Kostas Stavropoulos aka ‘Toxic Razor’ is involved with numerous projects. Paradox Obscur is for sure the most familiar and successful one while Metal Disco remains the most prolific ones. The artist brings a fine selection together of songs that were released in between 2021 and 2022 on EP’s and singles. There’s also a previously unreleased song.
Content: Metal Disco stands for retro-electronics mixing minimalism and elements of EBM with rough vocals on top. You now and then will notice extra influences like Acid sequences and Techno vibes on top. The songs are short, cold, and dark. The new song “Marauder” is the last cut from the work.
+ + + : Metal Disco is a project I’ve always liked for its global approach in sound. This album features recently composed and released songs mixing different influences together but always remaining minimal, dark, cold, and into pure underground. The Greek sung “Μοιραία Στιγμή” featuring a great, cold, tune and “In Motion” featuring female guest vocals by Incirrina both are my favorite cuts. Other attention grabbers are “Metal Muscle”, the new cut “Marauder” and the retro Techno like “Acid Lord”.
– – – : As I’m always saying, I regret the tracks aren’t a bit more extended.
Conclusion: Metal Disco has got a damned good idea to compile most songs from the past two years as a full length; cool EBM minimalism.
Best songs: “Μοιραία Στιγμή”, “In Motion”, “Metal Muscle”, “Marauder”, “Acid Lord”, “Detest”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic
